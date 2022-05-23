Submitted by Jameson Gregg
Jameson Gregg won the gold medal in the humor category at the 34th Annual Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA) Benjamin Franklin Award ceremony for his second book, “Uncorked & Off the Chain: Offbeat Ramblings of a Zany Comic”. Category winners were honored during an awards banquet held in Orlando.
The IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award is one of the most respected independent book publishing awards in the United States. This year, 1900 books entered various categories.
Pictured are Maureen and Jameson Gregg.