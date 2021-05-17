Members of the Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators recently learned gun safety from Dean Wilson at his shooting range. Patricia McVeigh also sent a check for $250 to a student teacher from Burroughs Molette Elementary School at the group’s last meeting of the year.
Pictured are Patricia McVeigh, from left, Melanie Spivey, Clara Fried, Pepie Morris, Michelle Riner, Lynn Pritchett, Betty Lunsford, Martha King, Dina Cutforth, Mary Hammond, Nancy Bone, Dana Solomon, Ann Maxwell and Dean Wilson.