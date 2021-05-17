051721_gunsafety
Members of the Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators recently learned gun safety from Dean Wilson at his shooting range. Patricia McVeigh also sent a check for $250 to a student teacher from Burroughs Molette Elementary School at the group’s last meeting of the year.

Pictured are Patricia McVeigh, from left, Melanie Spivey, Clara Fried, Pepie Morris, Michelle Riner, Lynn Pritchett, Betty Lunsford, Martha King, Dina Cutforth, Mary Hammond, Nancy Bone, Dana Solomon, Ann Maxwell and Dean Wilson.

Golden Ray cutting operations on hold after fire

Cutting operations are on hold as engineers moved in Saturday to make a post-fire assessment of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the remains which became engulfed in thick black smoke and raging flames early Friday afternoon.

Frontline Heroes: Running the well-oiled machine

A hospital is comprised of many departments and team members, from medical staff such as doctors, nurses and technicians to nonclinical departments, including environmental services, safety and security, and facilities. Working together, they strive to keep our community as healthy as possib…

Golden Ray's remnants catch fire, no one hurt

Fire broke out inside what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound early Friday afternoon, possibly sparked by handheld welding torches used in precise cutting operations, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.