Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Debbie Clark, former Georgia state president of Alpha Delta Kappa from Statesboro, presented a program about the founders of Alpha Delta Kappa recently. Participants in the program were Patricia McVeigh, Dana Soloman, Clara Fried, Martha King, Debbie Clark and Lynn Prichett.
Alpha Delta Kappa was founded in 1947 by Agnes Shipman Roberson, Marie Neal, Marion Southall and Hattie Poppano, visionary women who saw a need to recognize and support the professional efforts of outstanding women educators.
