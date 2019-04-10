Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Tammy Fluech, owner of Typebird Creative, recently joined Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s board.
A volunteer, community-based 501c3 nonprofit, KGIB is governed by a board of directors that works to raise funds and provide. Serving the Golden Isles since 1979, KGIB is a Keep America Beautiful and Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation affiliate and focuses on waste reduction and recycling, litter prevention, community greening, water resource awareness and education. Picutred are Christy Trowbridge, from left, Tammy Fluech and Lea King-Badyna.