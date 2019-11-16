Submitted by Rosemary Maulden
The Glynn County Garden Club Council’s Clubs Blythe Island Garden Club, Magnolia Garden Club and Urbana Garden Club members of Oleander District of the Garden Club of Georgia Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc. opened its Small Standard Flower Show Oct. 29 in conjunction with the Exchange Club of Brunswick’s annual fair.
Brenda Griner of Blythe Island Garden Club was the chairman and Sherle Beck of Blythe Island Garden Club was the co-chairman. The show was titled “It Is All About Time.” It featured 12 designs, 227 horticulture entries and 1 educational exhibit.
The youth section was exceptional with 14 petite designs and 34 horticulture entries. In the Design Division, Pat Ingram of Magnolia Garden Club, captured the Award of Design Excellence for her framed spatial design titled “Hang Time.” The educational exhibit was done by GuyNel Johnson, of Magnolia Garden Club, titled “Magnolia Garden Club Christmas Tour of Homes and Bake Sale.”
The Horticulture Division, Priscilla Jordahl, of Magnolia Garden Club, received Award of Horticultural Excellence and Arboreal Award for banana, musa acuminata. A. Deverger received Award of Merit — Annuals for Coleus labiatorial. Pat Ingram, of Magnolia Garden Club, received Award of Merit — Perennial for her king’s crown, jacobinia carnea. Sherle Beck, of Blythe Island Garden Club, received the award for Bulb, Corns and Tubers for Miniature Pineapple. Tracy Love, of Urbana Garden Club, received Award of Merit — Decorative Foliage for sago palm, cycas papyrus. Jan Galloway, Magnolia Garden Club, received Grower’s Choice Award in flowering/colorful bract container grown for her flaming lily, anthurium andraeanum. ercilia cano received Grower’s Choice Award foliage container grown for her golden darrel cactus, echinocaetus grusoni. The Youth Design Awards in pre-school through age 7 was won by Michael Lee for his petite design “Race Against Time.” Age 8 through 12 years was won by Braylyn Guffey for her petite design “So Many Books, So Little Time.” Age 13 through 18 years was won by Annalee Love for her petite design “Good Time.” Youth Horticulture Awards in Preschool through age 7 was won by Willow Keyes for her flowering plant hibiscus yellow, rosa-sinensia. Age 8 through 12 years was won by Braylyn Guffey for her foliage plant, leatherleaf fern, Rumohra adiantiformis. Age 13 through 18 years was won by Josh Howard for his foliage plant umbrella plant, cyperus alternifolios.
Pictured are Braylyn Guffey, from left, Tracy Love, Michael Lee, Pat Ingram, Annalee Love, Sherle Beck and Jan Galloway Not pictured are Priscilla Jordahl, A. Deverger, Ercilia Cano, Willow Keyes, and Josh Howard.