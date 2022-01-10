Submitted by Laura Young
The first baby of 2022 was welcomed at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System at noon Jan. 1.
The baby girl, Marcela Hernandez Artero, was born to Wendy Hernandez Artero and Jose Hernandez Vasquez, weighing in at exactly 5 pounds and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Marcela was delivered by Dr. Jason M. Joseph at the health system’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center.
Joseph is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology.
The family was presented with a basket filled with gifts from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.
Pictured are Wendy Hernandez Artero holding baby Marcela and Jose Hernandez Vasquez.