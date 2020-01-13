Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System welcomed its first baby of the decade on Jan. 2. Born at 12:13 a.m., Mia Valeria Carcamo Moncada just missed being a New Year’s Day baby. However, she did earn the recognition of being the first baby born in 2020 at the Health System’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center.
Her parents are Tarsis Magdiel Moncada Paguada and Fredy Onil Carcamo Maldonado. Mia weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches. She was delivered by Dr. Mitchell V. Brock, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics and Gynecology.
To welcome the first baby of the decade, the family was presented with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.