Baby Mia was the first baby born in Brunswick in 2020.

 Provided photo

Submitted by Laura Young

The Southeast Georgia Health System welcomed its first baby of the decade on Jan. 2. Born at 12:13 a.m., Mia Valeria Carcamo Moncada just missed being a New Year’s Day baby. However, she did earn the recognition of being the first baby born in 2020 at the Health System’s Miriam & Hugh Nunnally Maternity Care Center.

Her parents are Tarsis Magdiel Moncada Paguada and Fredy Onil Carcamo Maldonado. Mia weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches. She was delivered by Dr. Mitchell V. Brock, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics and Gynecology.

To welcome the first baby of the decade, the family was presented with a basket filled with gifts and baby care necessities from the Health System’s Volunteer Services Gift Shop.

