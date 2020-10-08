The American Heart Association will host a Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED class which focuses on adults, children and infants at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Salt AER Studios, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The class is required of those who are applying to be foster parents, babysitters, day care or nursery workers or captains for vessels. For more information or to register, email BrunswickCPRLady@gmail.com.

