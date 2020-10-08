The American Heart Association will host a Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED class which focuses on adults, children and infants at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Salt AER Studios, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The class is required of those who are applying to be foster parents, babysitters, day care or nursery workers or captains for vessels. For more information or to register, email BrunswickCPRLady@gmail.com.
During a series of recent appointments, Gov. Brian Kemp placed local sea services advocate and political candidate Sheila McNeill on the Georgia Joint Defense Commission.
Students in Steve Jobe’s government class at Frederica Academy have closely followed the twists and turns of the 2020 presidential election’s final months through classroom discussions of news events and academic research this semester.
Expected to begin this month, the dismantling and removal of the shipwrecked Golden Ray from the St. Simons Sound has been delayed once more, Unified Command announced Wednesday.
The Georgia Water Coalition and the Satilla Riverkeeper gave kudos to two local legislators for backing a number of environmental protection initiatives.
