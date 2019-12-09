First African Baptist Church on St. Simons Island will partner with a number of area groups to host a Watch Night Praise Celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. There will be testimonials and music. They will also distribute gift bags to local homeless. They are currently collecting items such as socks, hats and gloves for the bags. To donate, individuals may bring their items to their church or contact the Rev. Brenda Iglehart at 912-507-3893.

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.