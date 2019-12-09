First African Baptist Church on St. Simons Island will partner with a number of area groups to host a Watch Night Praise Celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. There will be testimonials and music. They will also distribute gift bags to local homeless. They are currently collecting items such as socks, hats and gloves for the bags. To donate, individuals may bring their items to their church or contact the Rev. Brenda Iglehart at 912-507-3893.
More from this section
Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- One sentenced, two plead in federal criminal cases
- Police department trades old guns for new rifles
- Yuletide yahoos' roundabout caper can't quiet Christmas cheer
- Brown, 101, looks back on 20th Century Brunswick
- St. Lukes church cleaned out after being sold
- The other Christmas tree on St. Simons
- Pre-construction contract approved for conference center
- Conservation groups acquire 16,000 acres in Camden
- Golden Isles resident runs 50 miles for 50th birthday
- Cason defeats Perry in close runoff
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.