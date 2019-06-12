Submitted by Jasmyne Stanley
Members of the Kingsland Fire Department raised $1,156 during its 2019 Fill the Boot Campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The program has been in existence for 65 years.
Funds raised through Kingsland Fill the Boot events help MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Florida and UF Health in Gainesville. Pictured are Camden County Fire Rescue Firefighter Bailey Moore, Kingsland Fire Rescue LT. Charles Roney and Firefighter Tristan Strickland.