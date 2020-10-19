Submitted by Mary Lynch
Members of Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a mission of St. William Catholic Church, have been planning their annual Fete for Haiti which will be held Oct. 24.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will include a curbside takeout dinner prepared by Chef Tom Delaney and an online auction. The dinner will include a tropical salad, balsamic braised beef short ribs, carrot and sweet potato spice cake and a mini french baguette. Dinners are $50 per person. Orders are due by Oct. 18. They may be placed at www.helpinghugsinc.org.
The online auction now through Oct. 25 at www.helpinghugsinc.org/auction. One auction item is being previewed each day on the organization’s Facebook page: Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti.
All funds will go toward the organization’s twin parish in Cote-de-Fer.
Pictured are Sandra Hochwald, committee chair, from left; Darlene Schwarz, sign designer and solicitor, Gail Blanda, auction item and dinner sponsor.