Submitted by Patti Fulks
Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) recently held its third annual Pheasant Invitational Continental Pheasant Shoot.
There were 88 shooters at the two-day event which was held at Broadfield Shooting Club.
All funds raised stay in the Golden Isles to help minister to the local sports communities in area schools, as well as on the CCGA campus.
Golden Isles FCA has a presence on 12 local school campuses and has placed volunteer Character Coaches with 34 local sports teams. GIFCA continues to find safe and creative ways to reach the local community.
Pictured are Hayes Brock, from left, and Seth Brock and Brunswick High School Coach Jason Vaughn.