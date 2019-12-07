121119_golf
Buy Now

Submitted by Lindy Cofer

The 2019 FCA Annual Golf Tournament was recently held at the Brunswick Country Club. The winning teams were first place winners were Mike Cudd, Mark Johnson, Scott Ferrell and Mark David Johnson. The second place team was Brad Stroud, Tommy Stroud, J.R. Wright and Tommy Stroud Jr.

The third place team was Matt Jones, Josh Proctor, Richard Russell and Louis Dyer.

Pictured first place team members Scott Ferrell, from left, Mark David Johnson, golf pro Dan Hogan, Mike Cudd, Mark Johnson and Tim Harden with Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

More from this section

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Photographer's exhibit hosted in historic building

Recently, more than 300 attendees gathered at the historic Leotis Building in downtown Brunswick to get a peek at the plans for the future Port City loft apartments and to see the large-scale fine art photography of Benjamin Galland.