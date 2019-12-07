Submitted by Lindy Cofer
The 2019 FCA Annual Golf Tournament was recently held at the Brunswick Country Club. The winning teams were first place winners were Mike Cudd, Mark Johnson, Scott Ferrell and Mark David Johnson. The second place team was Brad Stroud, Tommy Stroud, J.R. Wright and Tommy Stroud Jr.
The third place team was Matt Jones, Josh Proctor, Richard Russell and Louis Dyer.
Pictured first place team members Scott Ferrell, from left, Mark David Johnson, golf pro Dan Hogan, Mike Cudd, Mark Johnson and Tim Harden with Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes.