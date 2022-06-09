060622_BHS Camerion Johnson
Submitted by Patti Fulks

Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes awarded its annual Champions of Character Awards. This award is given to students/athletes at the area high schools that exemplify the qualities that FCA works to instill in student athletes: Integrity, service and excellence.

The winners are nominated by the teachers or coaches at the respective schools and each recipient received a certificate and a FCA E-3 Discipleship Bible. The 2022 recipients are Alexis Alberson and Terrance Haywood Jr., both of Glynn Academy; Camerion Johnson of Brunswick High School; and Austin Rowe and Madi McMahan of McIntosh County Academy.

Camerion is pictured with his certificate.

