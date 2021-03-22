Submitted by Patti Fulks
The Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently held its second annual pheasant shoot at Broadfield Shooting Club at Sea Island.
There were 66 shooters at the two-day event. Several father-son teams participated, as well as a record number corporate groups. All funds raised stay in the Golden Isles to help minister to the local sports communities in the local schools as well as on the CCGA campus.
Pictured are participants Jason Widener, from left, with son, Garrett, and Henry Hart.