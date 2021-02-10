Submitted by Debra Orr
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) is offering $65,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences or a related field, Josh Kirkland, Glynn County Farm Bureau president, recently announced.
The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories: Scholarship for Agriculture, Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture, Rising College Junior/Senior for Agriculture and UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship.
All applications must be submitted online by March 1.
Transcripts and letters of recommendation must be submitted online with the application.
For more information, visit GaFoundationAg.org/scholarships.html for a list of eligible majors/schools, application instructions and to apply.