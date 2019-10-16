Submitted by Debra Orr
Georgia Farm Bureau State Officials and guests recently attended Glynn County Farm Bureau’s 75th annual meeting. Pictured on the front row are Jack McConnell, GCFB Board vice-president, from left; Debra Orr, GCFB office manager; Phyllis Vickers; Lamar Vickers, Georgia Farm Bureau District 10 state board director; and Vernon Copeland, GCFB board member.
On the middle row are Daniel Johnson, GFB South Georgia vice-president; Shaw McVeigh, GCFB board member; Bill Kirby, GCFB board member; Peggy Lee, GFB District 10 women’s chair; and David Lee, GFB District 10 state board member.
On the third row are Turner Spratling, Glynn County Agriculture & Natural Resources county extension agent; Amy Stalvey, Golden Isles College and Career Academy, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor; Josh Kirkland, GCFB board president; and Michael Purvis, GFB District 10 field representative.