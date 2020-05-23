052520_picture
Submitted by Debra Orr

Kaiyah Cook was recently named a district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) High School Art Contest.

A senior at Glynn Academy when she entered the contest, Cook received $100 from Georgia Farm Bureau and $50 from Glynn County Farm Bureau for being the top winner from GFB’s 10th District, which includes 17 counties in Southeast Georgia. She is the daughter of Stephanie and William Cook of Brunswick.

A winner was selected from each of GFB’s 10 districts. The state winner and two runners-up were chosen from the 10 district winners. Drawings were judged on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture.

The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12.

Farm Bureaus from 67 counties submitted entries for district and state awards. Kaiyah’s art work is pictured.

