Submitted by Debra Orr
The Glynn County Farm Bureau recently awarded a scholarship to Lael Ranaldson, a nursing student at Coastal Pines Technical College.
Pictured are Debra Orr, farm bureau office manager, left, and Ranaldson.
If the cutting chain continues to struggle with thick masses of steel inside the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, the salvage team will turn to a backup plan that packs a punch.
Some of Brunswick’s 14 public squares have a steady flow of people sitting on benches while eating lunch, reading a book or simply enjoying the view under a shade tree.
Before flames erupted into an explosion May 2 at a massive warehouse crammed with wood pellets near neighborhoods in Brunswick’s south end, employees there spent a day trying to control the fire without contacting the city’s fire department, Georgia’s State Fire Marshal’s office concluded.
The 2021 Turtle Crawl on Jekyll Island broke its fundraising record despite the challenges that come with organizing any kind of large-scale event during a pandemic.
A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.
The VB 10,000 crane vessel moved back into position Tuesday morning over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than a week after cutting operations stopped for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.