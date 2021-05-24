Submitted by Debra Orr
Every year Georgia Farm Bureau has a high school art contest. Students from both high schools are invited to participate. The artwork needed to represent modern agriculture found in the student’s county or in Georgia. Attached is Grace’s excellent entry of a shrimp and shrimp boat which is a good representation of the shrimping industry here in Glynn County. Grace was awarded $50 from our local Farm Bureau office and $100 from Georgia Farm Bureau. Pictured are John Hilton, agency manager of Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance; from left, Grace Salinas, Georgia Farm Bureau High School Art Contest District 10 winner; and Grace’s father, Roger Salinas.