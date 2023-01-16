Submitted by Debbie Britt
Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Donna Davis makes bell ringing for Salvation Army an annual family tradition. She recently joined with her daughter, Abby, and sister, Dawn Pantano, to ring the bell outside of Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island.
Club members sign up to volunteer their time as one of the organization’s many ways of contributing to the community at Christmas.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island, visit www.ssirotary.org.
Pictured are Dawn Pantano, from left, Abby Davis and Donna Davis.