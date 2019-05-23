Submitted by Mary Jo Holland
Family and friends recently gathered at the home of Jim Holland to witness the presentation of the Honor and Remember Flag to the Holland family in memory of their son and brother, Spc. Christopher J. Holland. The flag was presented by members of the State of Georgia Chapter of Honor and Remember, an organization that pays tribute to all military lives lost. Holland gave his life for his Country on Dec. 17, 2003, in Iraq.
Pictured holding the flag are Jim Holland, and Amanda Holland and Mary Jo Holland.