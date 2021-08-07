Events and special
services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the services. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will be no evening service until further notice. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study Class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month. The Rev. Brent Stelle is the pastor.
The City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center, 1005 Albemarle St., Brunswick, will host a curbside prayer every Tuesday and Thursday, rain or shine.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. The title of the sermon will be, “Special Scriptures To Remember.” A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. and a ladies fellowship at 2 p.m. Aug. 14. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently began holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Evening worship at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 676 Myers Hill Road, Brunswick (the Brookman Community), will host its fall revival at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 1 to 3. The speaker will be the Rev. C.D. Roberts of Christ Fellowship Church in Augusta. The services will be held inside the sanctuary and outside in the parking lot. If attending the indoor service, participants must wear masks and social distance.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host the Georgia Tech Glee Club in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the church. Admission is free.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.