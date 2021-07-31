Events and
special services
Faith Behind the Ball will be held at 9 a.m. today at 309 Garrison St., Darien. The host is the Rev. Erika Lecounte and the guest speaker will be La’Velle Chubb. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A 5 p.m. devotional and fellowship meal will also be held Sunday. Food and toiletries will be collected for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry. A 7 p.m. Bible Study will be held on Wednesday.
The City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center, 1005 Albemarle St., Brunswick, will host a curbside prayer every Tuesday and Thursday, rain or shine.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. The title of the sermon will be, “The Point Of The Needle.” The church holds a Wednesday Bible Study is at 7 p.m. at the church. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month, and a ladies fellowship also on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. All are invited to each service.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently started holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Evening worship at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.