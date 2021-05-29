Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study service and Sunday after 11 a.m. worship services.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible Study program from 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 to 10 at the church. Children ages 3 to 11 are welcome to attend. To register, visit collegeplace.churchcenter.com/registrations.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with social distancing. It will also host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Ft. Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary of the church. Social distancing will continue to be observed. In addition, worship services will continue to be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information call the church at: 912-634-2240.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School for 4 to 13 year olds from 9 a.m. to noon July 19 to 22. The theme is Camping with Christ.” Registration is $20 for St. William members and $35 for others. The registration form can be found at stwill.net. For more information, call Nancy Power at 912-638-2651.