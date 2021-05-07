FACES Pre-K Leaps and Bounds received 200 glue sticks and other art supplies from the Brunswick Women’s Club. Pictured left to right are FACES Director Stephanie Thompson, Gail Cowan, arts chair of Brunswick Women’s Club, and Jan Oglesby, each holding sticky sticks.
More from this section
Salvors let the cutting chain rip on the next section of that half-submerged scrap-metal heap in the St. Simons Sound on Thursday night.
Looking out over a crowd of about 100 at Brunswick’s observance of the National Day of Prayer Thursday, the Rev. Steve Temmer, coordinator of the event, noted the low turnout.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.
Water from a firefighter’s hose cascaded in sheets off of the tumbledown roof and onto the mountainous piles of soggy smoldering wood pellets Tuesday.
One person was killed and another wounded by Camden County Sheriff deputies executing a drug-related search warrant Tuesday morning.
It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
