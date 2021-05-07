FACES Pre-K

FACES Pre-K Leaps and Bounds received 200 glue sticks and other art supplies from the Brunswick Women’s Club. Pictured left to right are FACES Director Stephanie Thompson, Gail Cowan, arts chair of Brunswick Women’s Club, and Jan Oglesby, each holding sticky sticks.

Sen. Ossoff visits Kings Bay

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, says a visit and tour of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Wednesday was a learning experience.

Boy Scouts adapt Eagle pledge ceremony

It wouldn’t be inaccurate to call four young men COVID Eagles after they raised their right hands Sunday to recite a pledge after achieving the Boy Scouts of America’s highest level of achievement.