Submitted by Mary Lynch
The Fête for Haiti, hosted by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island.
A take-out dinner will be served curbside at the entrance to the church’s parish hall. A limited number of tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.
The dinner will be prepared by chef Tom Delaney. More than 70 auction items will also be available online. These include golf packages, vacation experiences, restaurant gift certificates and more. To view the items, visit helpinghugsinc.org/auction.
Tickets are $60 per person and are available online at www.helpinghugsinc.org. Tickets will also be sold after weekend masses in October.
Pictured are the leadership team Sandra Hochwald, chairperson, from left; Robert Hochwald, social media; and Richard Schmidt, auction items.