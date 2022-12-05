Submitted by Tiffany King
The Expanding Your Horizons program returned in-person this year at the College of Coastal Georgia for a day of educational activities centered on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Expanding Your Horizons is done in partnership with Pinova, the Glynn County School System and the College to give middle school girls an opportunity to explore different career fields in STEM.
The morning began with remarks from college president Dr. Michelle Johnston, provost and vice president of academics affairs Dr. Johnny Evans, and Pinova quality control analytical chemist Torri Sutherland. Sutherland encouraged the girls to pursue a career in what they enjoy. The keynote speaker was Stormwater Specialist Jessica Brown of the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. Brown shared how she became a stormwater specialist, what her job entails, and the importance of learning by doing.
The girls then attended different workshops for hands-on activities involving nursing, electronics, biology, fossils, telescopes, chemistry, vision and more.
Pictured is assistant professor of biology James Carpenter, back right, conducts an experiment to show the students different visual systems.