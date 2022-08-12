Submitted by Vanessa Davis

A new exhibit called “Through Our Eyes: Female Led Legacies’’ will be held at the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville from Sept. 9, 2022 to Jan. 9, 2023. The exhibit’s goal is for the public to pay homage and embrace women leaders who have come before.

Local artists are welcome to submit work for the exhibit that highlights the influence of female leadership. All medians are welcome. For more information on the Call to Artists and how to submit artwork, visit ritzjacksonville.com.

