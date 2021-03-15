022221_rotary
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its monthly business meeting. They select a “mystery man” during the business meeting as a way to get to know fellow members. February’s mystery man was Allen Phillips.

Phillips has been a member for more than 10 years. He is the owner of Phillips Wealth Management. He chose P.J. “Frenchie” Blanchard to share information about himself with the club. Blanchard has been a member of the Exchange Club of Brunswick since 1967. Frenchie moved to Brunswick in 1952 from New Orleans, he was stationed at Glynco Naval Air Station with the blimps. He was dressed in his Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) outfit.

Pictured are vice-president Mitch Strickland, from left, Gary Wise, president, Frenchie Blanchard, Allen Phillips and Randy Pifer, secretary treasurer.

More from this section

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management and well-being are rising concerns in 2021. According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2020 Survey, nearly seven in 10 (67 percent) Americans say their stress levels have increased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly two-thirds r…

+2
Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

The official Peaches to the Beaches yard sale along more than 200 miles of U.S. 341 in Georgia is officially delayed for five months, but for some the sales went on anyway, and buying and selling enthusiasts made the most of it.