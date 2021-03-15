Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its monthly business meeting. They select a “mystery man” during the business meeting as a way to get to know fellow members. February’s mystery man was Allen Phillips.
Phillips has been a member for more than 10 years. He is the owner of Phillips Wealth Management. He chose P.J. “Frenchie” Blanchard to share information about himself with the club. Blanchard has been a member of the Exchange Club of Brunswick since 1967. Frenchie moved to Brunswick in 1952 from New Orleans, he was stationed at Glynco Naval Air Station with the blimps. He was dressed in his Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) outfit.
Pictured are vice-president Mitch Strickland, from left, Gary Wise, president, Frenchie Blanchard, Allen Phillips and Randy Pifer, secretary treasurer.