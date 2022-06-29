Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its monthly business meeting which included the club’s long-standing tradition of selecting the next mystery man.
For May, retired Brunswick Police Chief T.C. Cowen was the mystery man and he spoke of his time in the club and his family. Cowen then chose Joe Gaska as the next ‘mystery man.’
Gaska moved to Brunswick after retiring from the Air Force and working with Comcast. This tradition of selecting a “mystery man” was started many years ago to get to know new and old members.
Pictured are chairman of the ‘mystery man’ program Jim Royal, from left, T.C. Cowen and Joe Gaska.