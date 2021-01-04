122820_turkey
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club held its annual Floyd Faust Memorial Turkey Shoot. Faust started this turkey shoot almost 60 years ago as a fund raiser and a fun family-friendly event.

Ninety-four marksmen won a turkey ($15 gift card to Winn Dixie). The club also sells raffle tickets during this week for two prizes. The first winner Daphne Gable won a $400 gift card and the second winner Debi Mosley wan a $300 gift card. The proceeds from the raffle and turkey shoot goes to purchasing bicycles given away this week for the annual Powell McDonald Christmas bike give away.

Pictured is Daphne Gable and Gary Wise, president of the Exchange Club.

More from this section

GA graduate finding success at MIT

GA graduate finding success at MIT

In the summer after her freshman year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Maggie Zheng stood in a California desert preparing to launch her first rocket.

+8
Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Before going out to speak to a sizable crowd gathered in front of the GlynnDems office in Lanier Plaza, the Rev. Raphael Warnock explained why he decided to enter the race for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this election cycle.