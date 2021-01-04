Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club held its annual Floyd Faust Memorial Turkey Shoot. Faust started this turkey shoot almost 60 years ago as a fund raiser and a fun family-friendly event.
Ninety-four marksmen won a turkey ($15 gift card to Winn Dixie). The club also sells raffle tickets during this week for two prizes. The first winner Daphne Gable won a $400 gift card and the second winner Debi Mosley wan a $300 gift card. The proceeds from the raffle and turkey shoot goes to purchasing bicycles given away this week for the annual Powell McDonald Christmas bike give away.
Pictured is Daphne Gable and Gary Wise, president of the Exchange Club.