Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held the last installment of the 2018-2019 student of the month program naming its student of the year. A student of the year was chosen from each of the high schools, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High. Each student of the month wrote a essay titled “How I am a Catalyst in My Community.” This year’s scholarship winners received a plaque and a check for $1,000.
Glynn Academy’s winner was Hanay Waye and Brunswick High’s school winner was Robert Sadowski. Both students read their essay to the club. Both essays were also sent to the Exchange district to compete at that level for additional awards. The students had their parents in attendance as well as their senior counselors. Aundra Simmons-Vaughn of Glynn Academy and Elisa Rooks of Brunswick High, were honored for their hard work and dedication to the student of the month program.
Pictured on the back row are Paul McKenzie, student of the month chairman; Kevin Higgins, president; and George Barnhill, president-elect. On the front row are Elisa Rooks, from left; Robert Sadowski, Hanay Waye and Aundra Simmons-Vaughn.