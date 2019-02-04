Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held their monthly business meeting. A tradition started many years ago to help the members get to know each other a little better and someone came up with the Mystery Man. A mystery man is chosen at the beginning of the meeting. He is then called upon to tell about himself and he then picks another member to do the same. This month Rick Parker, a board member and the owner of Brunswick Memorial Park was chosen. Parker then picked past-president Chris Thorpe, director of Marsh’s Edge. They both told a little bit about themselves and their families.
The Exchange Club is a group of business people working together to make our community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities, and our national project the prevention of child abuse.
Pictured are Kevin Higgins, president, from left; Chris Thorpe, past-president; Rick Parker; Mike Lynch, vice-president and Allen Phillips, secretary.