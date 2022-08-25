Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club recently held its monthly business meeting. During the gathering, they engaged in a longstanding tradition, the “mystery man.”
The “mystery man” is called they stand up talk about themselves, and they pass the dollar on to another member to talk about themselves.
Joe Willie Sousa, past president of the club, asked David Sweat to tell the club about himself. David is one of our newest members, and he is a native of Brunswick retired and is running for District 4 Glynn County Commission. Pictured are Jim Royal, from left, Joe Willie Sousa, David Sweat and secretary/treasurer Randy Pifer.