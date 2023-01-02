010223_mysteryman
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its monthly business meeting. One of long-standing traditions of the club is the Mystery Man. The Mystery Man is chosen before the meeting and he is then called on to tell the club about himself. He then picks another club member to tell about themself.

Jim Bonds was chosen. He is the retired former owner of Del Taco. He then chose Richard Glassen who is retired mechanic shop owner in New Jersey.

Pictured are vice president J.P. Thornton, from left, Jim Royal, chairman of the birthday, anniversary and Mystery Man programs; Richard Glassen; Jim Bond and secretary-treasurer Randy Pifer.

