Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick has a long standing tradition during its monthly business meeting — the “Mystery Man.” The “Mystery Man” is a way for the club members get to know each other.
In March, Skip Swain from United Community Bank was picked, and he returned the favor by picking Wrix McIlvaine from McIlvaine Law Group. Both men told the club about themselves, their families and how they enjoy being in the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
The Exchange Club of Brunswick is a group of business people working together to make the community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service and youth activities. Its national project is the prevention of child abuse.
Pictured are Allen Phillips, secretary, from left; Wrix McIlvaine, Skip Swain and Kevin Higgins, president.