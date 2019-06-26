Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick has a long standing tradition during its monthly business meeting — the Mystery Man. The Mystery Man was done so the members could get to know one another. A member is randomly chosen as they come into club.
June’s mystery man is Greg Strickland. He has been in the club 20-plus years and is vice-president of United Community Bank. Strickland picked John Franklin to share about himself also. Franklin has been a member for 30 years. Both men lead the parking lot crew for the fair and other events held by the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
Pictured are Greg Strickland, from left, Sgt. at Arms Jim Seymour and John Franklin.