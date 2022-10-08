Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its monthly business meeting. During the meeting, the club has a long-standing tradition called the ‘mystery man.’
The ‘mystery man’ tradition was started many years ago for the club to get to know members better. September’s ‘mystery man’ was Lt. Brandon Gregory.
He has been a member of the club for a few years and is a lieutenant with the Glynn County Police Department.
He is married and has three daughters. As the tradition goes, Brandon told the club about himself and then passed it to another member. He chose past-president Pat Thornton. Thornton is retired, married and has two grown children — a daughter and a son. Pat’s son is a member of the club and is now the president-elect.
The Exchange Club is a service club, a group of men and women working together to make the community a better place.
Pictured are president-elect J.P. Thornton, from left, Gregory, Pat Thornton, past-president and Jim Royal.