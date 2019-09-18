Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick’s recently held its monthly meeting at the Children in Action (CIA) Club. The founders Allen and Jodi Benner told the club about the organization’s mission. CIA builds relationships with children ages 7-12 in Glynn County and surrounding areas by creating a Christ-centered environment through sports.
CIA utilize sports and physical activities as an outreach to children, youth and adults to build character, excellence and teamwork.
To volunteer or to donate to the CIA club, visit www.ciasportsclub.org or call 912-332-8000.
Pictured are Randy Pifer, vice-president, from left; George Barnhill, president; Allen Benner and Jodi Benner, both of the CIA club; Allen Phillips, secretary and Mike Lynch, president-elect.