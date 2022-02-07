Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its last business meeting of 2021 which included a “Mystery Man.” This is done so club members can get to know each other better. December’s “Mystery Man” was Gary Huff.
Huff has been a member of the club for 10 years and is a graduate of Georgia Tech. Huff selected fellow Georgia Tech graduate, Kip Goodbread, to also share his story. He has been in the Exchange Club for more than 15 years and is a past-president.
Pictured are Huff, from right, Bill Foster, president, and Goodbread, past-president.