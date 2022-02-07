011022_exchange
Buy Now

Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its last business meeting of 2021 which included a “Mystery Man.” This is done so club members can get to know each other better. December’s “Mystery Man” was Gary Huff.

Huff has been a member of the club for 10 years and is a graduate of Georgia Tech. Huff selected fellow Georgia Tech graduate, Kip Goodbread, to also share his story. He has been in the Exchange Club for more than 15 years and is a past-president.

Pictured are Huff, from right, Bill Foster, president, and Goodbread, past-president.

More from this section

USS Savannah comes to life

USS Savannah comes to life

The Navy’s newest boat, USS Savannah, will officially be brought to life during a commissioning ceremony Saturday at the Port of Brunswick.

Fire leaves church powerless, seeking service alternatives

Fire leaves church powerless, seeking service alternatives

Accidental circumstances wrought by homeless persons likely sparked the fire Tuesday afternoon at Brunswick’s First Methodist Church, which is without power for the foreseeable future as a result, according to church and public safety officials.