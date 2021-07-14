07.12.21_Exchange2
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its annual installation banquet at the Brunswick Country Club. The new board of directors and officers had their duties assigned, and immediate past president Gary Wise presented members with service awards.

Pictured are Jim Royal, from left; Mitch Strickland, president-elect; John Franklin; Jim Seymour; John Howton; Terri Strickland; Gary Wise, past president; Bill Foster, president; Randy Pifer; and Steven Floyd, vice president.

