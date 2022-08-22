Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its weekly luncheon and hosted guest speaker Doug Pierce, director of Veritas Shapes Ministries (VSM). Pierce told the club about growing up in Brunswick, the wrong path he chose and how God turned his life around. VSM is a 501c3 nonprofit that shares the Gospel through action sports like surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. For more about their work, visit veritasshapes.org.
Pictured are Randy Pifer, secretary-treasurer, from left; Mason Schneider, Doug Pierce, Noah Johnson, vice president; and J.P. Thornton.