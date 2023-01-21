010223_exchange
Submitted by Steven Floyd

The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its 58th annual Floyd Faust Turkey Shoot. The turkey shoot was started by Floyd Faust back in 1964. Floyd passed away 10 years ago and the Exchange Club has keep the tradition of the turkey shoot alive. This year there were over 130 winners of turkeys (gift cards). The Exchange Club sold raffle tickets to win two Charles Daly shotguns.

Pictured are vice president J.P. Thornton, from left, winner of the 12-gauge Gary Huff, winner of the 20-gauge Dale McNabb and secretary-treasurer Randy Pifer.

