Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently hosted its Student of the Month program.
The Exchange Club honors a senior from Brunswick High School (BHS) and Glynn Academy (GA). This meeting honored the seniors from November, December and January. The students are picked by their guidance counselors and teachers. The students were presented with a check for $100 and a plaque.
Pictured are JP Thornton, vice president, from left; Elisia Scott, BHS senior counselor; Zania Laws, BHS teacher; Madigan Kirkland, BHS December Student of the Month; Linda Rooks, BHS teacher; Jerlia Brown, BHS November Student of the Month; Mary Mason, BHS teacher; Timothy Tran, BHS January Student of the Month; Ginger West, GA November Student of the Month; Cassandra Busby, GA teacher; John McLeod, GA January Student of the Month; Julian Rosario, GA December Student of the Month; Sharonda Boggs, GA senior counselor and Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer.