Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting and the guest speaker was Georgia District President Fussell Hughes. Fussell joined the Albany Exchange Club in 1998. He was fair board member, board of director member. Elected president of the Exchange Club of Albany, during his tenure he help build a collegiate Exchange Club at Albany State University. He was elected as vice president of the Georgia district in 2017 and president in 2020.
He told the club about happenings throughout the state and the upcoming state convention.
Pictured are Mitch Strickland, vice president, from left; Gary Wise, president; Fussell Hughes, district president; Bill Foster, president-elect; and Randy Pifer, secretary-treasurer.