Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its weekly luncheon. The guest speaker was Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and Deputy Randall Lacey.
Sheriff Jump told the club about how the department has been working in the community to help make it safer.
Lacey and Jump told the club about the Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety (CHAMPS). It is an initiative from the Georgia Sheriff’s Association that was created years ago to replace the D.A.R.E. program which educated students about the risks of alcohol and drug use.
To learn more about the CHAMPS program, visit the sheriffs web site www.glynncountysheriff.org
Pictured are George Barnhill, president-elect, from left; Mike Lynch, vice-president; Sheriff Neal Jump, Deputy Randall Lacey and Kevin Higgins, president.