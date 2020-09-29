Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting with an abundance of caution and social distancing. The speaker was Kalista Morton with America’s Second Harvest of Southeast Georgia. She told the club about how they fill a need in the community. The Exchange Club of Brunswick donated to Second Harvest.
For more information on the local branch of America’s Second Harvest, call 912-261-7979 or kmorton@helpendhunger.org.
Pictured are Mitch Strickland, vice-president, from left; Randy Pifer, secretary/treasurer; Morton; Gary Wise, president; and Bill Foster, president-elect.