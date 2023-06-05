Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick held its weekly meeting. The guest speakers were the founders of Saved by Grace — Maria Gamble and Donna Howard.
They told the club about the nonprofit and its mission to serve God by being the “hands and feet of Jesus.” To learn more about Saved by Grace, visit their website savedbygraceglynn.com or give them a call 912-217-0256.
Pictured are vice-president JP Thornton, from left; Howard and Gamble of Saved by Grace; and president Steven Floyd.