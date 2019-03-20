Submitted by Steven Floyd
The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held its weekly meeting with guest speakers from the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
Jimmy Boatright and Steven Hinson told the club about the SAR and its mission of bring history to life in the local schools. They told the club how to join the SAR.
Katharine Trackwell of the Brunswick chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) spoke to the club about Sybil Ludington, a Revolutionary War heroine.
Pictured are Steven Hinson of the SAR, from left; George Barnhill, president-elect; Jimmy Boatright of the SAR, Katharine Trackwell DAR as Sybil Ludington, Kevin Higgins, president; Mike Lynch, vice-president and Allen Phillips, secretary.